Chinese Battery Companies Establishing Factories in South Korea to Avoid US Regulations

Chinese battery companies are actively establishing factories in South Korea as a strategy to bypass regulations under the US government’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This move allows them to enter the US and European markets by rebranding their products as Korean-made.

One such company is China’s Ron Bay, which plans to invest over one trillion won to build a precursor plant in North Jeolla Province’s Saemangeum National Industrial Complex. The plant, approved by the South Korean government, will be solely constructed by Ron Bay and is expected to begin operations this year. It will produce 80,000 tons of precursors annually, essential materials that make up about 60 percent of the cost of cathode materials for batteries.

In addition to solo ventures like Ron Bay, there has been an increase in joint ventures with Korean companies. For example, China’s Geo Linmei (GEM), SK Innovation, and Ecopro invested 1.12 trillion won to construct a 50,000-ton-per-year precursor plant in Saemangeum. LG Chem also announced a 1.2 trillion won investment to build a 100,000-ton-per-year precursor plant with China’s Huayu Cobalt in the same area.

Huayu Cobalt has partnered with POSCO Group to establish a battery recycling company in Gwangyang and plans to build a precursor and nickel smelting plant in Pohang with POSCO Future M. Similarly, China’s CNGR has joined forces with POSCO to build similar plants in Pohang and Gwangyang.

Other smaller Chinese companies have also entered Korea, specializing in importing and processing nickel and lithium for battery manufacturing. SE Materials, a joint venture between Sungil HiTech and a Chinese metallurgical machinery company, operates in Saemangeum.

Analysts believe that Chinese battery companies entering Korea is in response to the US IRA. By producing battery materials in South Korea, these companies can supply South Korean battery cell manufacturers and have their precursors recognized as Korean-made, granting them tax benefits in the European and American markets through the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement.

While detailed guidelines for the IRA regarding battery materials and minerals have yet to be provided by the US government, Korean-Chinese joint ventures are delaying finalizing their investment ratios. If regulations require Chinese companies’ equities to be 30 percent or less for IRA benefits, Korean joint ventures are likely to buy out the Chinese shares.

The Korean battery industry remains confident that even if the US government strengthens IRA regulations, Korean factories backed by Chinese investment will only face limited impact.