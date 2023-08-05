Great Wall Motor Integrates Baidu’s AI System into Mass-Market Cars

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) has taken a significant step in incorporating AI technology into the automotive industry by announcing its integration of Baidu’s AI system into its mass-market cars. GWM has partnered with technology firm Baidu to produce automobiles that offer enhanced user-friendliness through the inclusion of Baidu’s chatbot tool, Ernie Bot.

Ernie Bot, developed by Baidu, is an AI model that enables conversational interactions between drivers and their cars. It serves as a Chinese alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. GWM plans to gradually introduce innovative features that have been tested in their mass-produced vehicles into commercial use.

The integration of Baidu’s AI system into GWM cars aims to make vehicles more intelligent and user-friendly by allowing drivers to communicate with their cars in a natural and intuitive manner. GWM aims to enhance the overall driving experience for its customers by leveraging the advanced capabilities of Baidu’s AI system.

This integration marks a significant milestone in the adoption of AI technology in mass-market cars. It signifies a shift towards a more interconnected and technologically advanced transportation ecosystem. As AI technology continues to evolve, it is expected that similar integrations will become more widespread in the automotive industry. This will enable greater efficiency, convenience, and safety on the roads.

With the integration of Baidu’s AI system, GWM is positioning itself at the forefront of technological advancements in the automotive industry. By embracing AI technology, GWM aims to offer its customers a seamless and enhanced driving experience. As the partnership between GWM and Baidu progresses, it is likely that more advanced features and capabilities will be introduced to further optimize the user experience in GWM vehicles.