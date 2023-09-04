Zeekr Reveals High-Performance Electric Vehicle to Compete with Tesla Model S Plaid

Zeekr, a brand under Chinese automotive giant Geely, has unveiled its latest high-performance electric vehicle (EV), the Zeekr 001 FR. This limited-production electric liftback is set to rival the Tesla Model S Plaid. The “FR” in its name stands for “Future Roads.” Although pricing details are yet to be disclosed, Zeekr intends to deliver only 99 units per month.

The Zeekr 001 FR boasts a rear-biased quad-electric motor setup, generating a system output of 930kW of power and 1280Nm of torque. This makes it Geely’s most powerful mass-produced car to date. According to Zeekr, the 001 FR can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 2.07 seconds, excluding rollout, and 2.36 seconds with rollout. Its top speed is claimed to reach 280km/h.

Equipped with an 800V electric architecture and a 100kWh Qilin battery pack from CATL, the Zeekr 001 FR is capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. It features a tank turn function, similar to BYD’s Yangwang U8 off-roader, with peak torque at the wheels reaching 10,000Nm during this maneuver.

In terms of design, the 001 FR incorporates carbon-fiber aerodynamic elements such as a front splitter, roof, side mirrors, rear wing, and diffuser. It can withstand a maximum lateral force of 1.4G and sits on 22-inch forged aluminum wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires. The braking system includes 10-piston AP Racing calipers at the front and four-piston calipers at the rear, along with Brembo carbon-ceramic brake discs.

Inside the vehicle, drivers will find an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Zeekr OS 5.0. The 001 FR also comes equipped with Navigation Zeekr Pilot (NZP), a driver assistance software specifically designed for highway driving, based on Mobileye’s SuperVision technology.

Zeekr, a young brand established in 2021, has recently entered the European market with the Zeekr 001. Unlike Geely’s Lynk & Co brand, which offers affordable petrol and hybrid models, Zeekr exclusively focuses on EVs. Apart from the 001 FR, Zeekr also offers the X SUV and the 009 people mover.

