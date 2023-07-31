The Impact of US Export Restrictions on China’s Tech Sector

China’s tech sector is feeling the effects of US export restrictions implemented last year to hinder Beijing’s progress in cutting-edge industries like artificial intelligence and supercomputing. One noticeable consequence has been a decrease in semiconductor imports to China, resulting in Chinese companies struggling to acquire essential components and machinery. Furthermore, chipsets that have been modified to comply with US regulations are now facing the risk of further restrictions.

Despite the existence of loopholes and workarounds that allow certain key components to continue flowing into China, the consequences of Washington’s nine-month-old policy are becoming evident. This event emphasizes the challenges China faces in developing domestic alternatives for desirable foreign semiconductor technologies.

According to Beijing’s customs data, semiconductor imports have declined by 22% in value during the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. Taiwan and South Korea, the leading chip-manufacturing regions, have experienced the majority of this decrease. Taiwan, home to TSMC, the world’s largest chip maker, accounted for around 40% of the drop in China’s chip imports during the first five months of the year.

While weak global demand and China’s slowing economy may also contribute to the decline in semiconductor imports, the lack of ability to produce advanced chips remains a significant factor. China heavily relies on the US and its allies for crucial elements in the chip supply chain. Although Beijing is investing in domestic technology industries to achieve self-reliance, the process will take time to materialize.