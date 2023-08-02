Sunwoda Electronic to Establish Power Battery Factory in Hungary

Sunwoda Electronic, a leading battery manufacturer in China, has unveiled its plans to invest $274.71 million in the establishment of a power battery factory in Hungary. The funds will be allocated for various purposes, including land acquisition, project development, and equipment procurement. Sunwoda Electronic’s list of major clients includes Xpeng, Mercedes, and Guangzhou Automobile Group.

This move by Sunwoda Electronic represents a broader trend among Chinese battery suppliers, as they seek to expand their presence in the European market and reshape the e-mobility supply chains on the continent. Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), for example, has already established a 7.3 billion euro battery plant in Hungary, in addition to its existing production site in Germany. EVE Energy has also expressed its intention to set up a battery production plant in Hungary, focusing on large cylinder batteries, with an investment of up to 9.97 billion yuan.

In addition to the battery factory in Hungary, Sunwoda Electronic has also revealed plans for a production base in Thailand, in collaboration with Thai energy company Energy Absolute.

This strategic investment by Sunwoda Electronic in Hungary is yet another step towards solidifying China’s position in the global battery market. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, Chinese battery manufacturers are expanding their production capabilities and establishing strategic partnerships worldwide.