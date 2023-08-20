China’s Tiangong Space Station to Conduct International Payload Experiments

The China Manned Space Agency announced that the first batch of international payloads selected under cooperation with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) will soon be carried out on the Tiangong space station. The agency spokesperson highlighted that 10 space application projects, jointly implemented with the European Space Agency (ESA), are also progressing steadily.

China has actively engaged in various exchanges and cooperation with space agencies, international organizations, and countries. This includes collaboration in spacecraft technology, space science experiments, and astronaut selection and training. As part of these efforts, Chinese taikonaut Ye Guangfu became the first to complete cave training through international cooperation.

China has signed cooperation agreements with the UNOOSA, ESA, and space agencies of Russia, France, Germany, Italy, and Pakistan, with successful implementation in some cases and ongoing space station-related cooperation projects in preparation.

The Tiangong space station, functioning as a national space laboratory, has facilitated significant advancements in space applications. Over 110 in-orbit science research and application projects have been implemented, including space life science, human body research, microgravity physics, and new space technologies. Noteworthy achievements include the successful growth of rice through an entire life cycle in space, contributing to functional gene regulation and the development of new rice varieties.

The space station has also led to the discovery of a new alloy material with potential applications in aerospace and nuclear power industries. The space lab’s research results have benefited the national economy and people’s livelihood, with over 4,000 achievements being utilized.

Looking towards the future, the Tiangong space station is expected to make groundbreaking scientific discoveries on cosmology, dark matter, galaxies, star formation, and exoplanets. The station’s experimental platforms will enable research on ultra-cold atomic physics, stem cells, organ chips, protein crystallization, and synthetic biology manufacturing. These advancements could revolutionize fields such as regenerative medicine, precision medicine, and drug discovery.

China welcomes astronauts from other countries to conduct experiments on the Chinese space station, and preparations are underway for foreign astronaut training. The Tiangong space station holds great potential for further scientific exploration and innovation.