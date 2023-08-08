The Sing Space Mission Faces Launch Delays Due to Export Clearance Problems

The Sing space mission, a joint venture between India and China, is experiencing setbacks in its launch schedule due to issues related to export clearance. This project was chosen by the China Manned Space Agency and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs to be included among nine international experiments aboard the Tiangong space station.

Sing, which is valued at $50,000, is an instrument designed to observe the sky in the ultraviolet waveband. Its primary objectives involve studying the composition of interstellar gas, as well as investigating the birth and death of stars, among other scientific inquiries. The telescope and spectrograph that comprise Sing were developed by Dr. Murthy and his team of graduate students.

However, the strained relationship between India and China has adversely impacted the progress of the Sing mission. Dr. Murthy has made efforts to clarify that the instrument’s focus will be directed towards observing the sky, rather than looking down at the Earth. Despite these clarifications, the required export clearance has not yet been granted.

Should Sing receive clearance and successfully launch this year, it will become the first international payload aboard the Chinese space station. Sing is estimated to have a lifespan of six months to a year, with the collected data being made available for public use. Despite the challenges encountered, Dr. Murthy remains optimistic about the mission’s potential to continue as planned.