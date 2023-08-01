CityLife

Aug 1, 2023
China’s Project GW: Progressing towards a Satellite Network

China’s satellite project, known as Project GW (Guowang), is advancing smoothly, with a focus on mastering reusable rocket technologies. Launched by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), this project aims to establish a satellite network comparable to Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Qu Wei, an aerothermal expert from the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, emphasized that the key to China’s success lies in the development of reusable rocket technologies. The country’s plan involves deploying approximately 13,000 satellites in orbits lower than those utilized by Starlink. These satellites will provide high resilience, flexible deployment, and greater transmission capacity than their rivals.

China’s pursuit of its own satellite network is regarded as a significant milestone in establishing itself as a major player in the space industry. The project’s progress reflects the country’s dedication to technological advancement and achieving self-sufficiency in space technology.

Furthermore, the development of Project GW highlights the intense competition in the satellite industry. With SpaceX’s Starlink already operational and promising global internet coverage, China’s satellite project aims to provide a formidable alternative.

As the project continues to move forward, the focus on reusable rocket technologies will not only benefit China’s satellite ambitions but also contribute to advancements in space exploration and satellite technology on a broader scale.

By Gabriel Botha

