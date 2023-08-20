China’s Chang’e-4 Reveals Hidden Lunar History

China’s Chang’e-4, the first spacecraft to land on the far side of the moon, has provided scientists with detailed images and information about the moon’s surface. Published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, the findings show billions of years of lunar history previously unknown.

The rover aboard Chang’e-4, called Yutu-2, is equipped with Lunar Penetrating Radar (LPR) technology. This enables the rover to send radio signals deep into the moon’s surface and analyze the echoes that bounce back. By using the echoes, scientists can map the lunar subsurface.

In 2020, Yutu-2’s LPR was used to map the upper 130 feet (40 m) of the moon’s surface. Now, the scientists have gone deeper and discovered that the top 130 feet is composed of multiple layers of dust, soil, and broken rocks. They also found a crater formed by an impact and hypothesized that the surrounding debris was ejecta from the impact.

Further down, the researchers identified five distinct layers of lunar lava that flowed billions of years ago. The moon, formed 4.51 billion years ago, experienced volcanic eruptions due to its mantle’s pockets of molten material, similar to Earth. The lava layers gradually grew thinner closer to the moon’s surface, indicating a decrease in volcanic activity over time.

Although volcanic activity on the moon ceased approximately 1 billion years ago, there is a possibility of magma still existing deep beneath the lunar surface. Chang’e-4’s future missions aim to explore unexpected geological formations and provide further insights.

The spacecraft has been instrumental in expanding our understanding of the moon’s history and geology. With its ongoing exploration, Chang’e-4 continues to contribute valuable data that enhances our knowledge of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor.