Concerns Grow Over China’s Rapid Expansion in Legacy Chip Production

U.S. and European officials are expressing increasing worries about China’s rapid expansion into the production of older-generation semiconductors. President Joe Biden recently implemented controls to restrict China’s access to advanced chips used in AI models and military applications. However, China has responded by investing billions of dollars in factories that manufacture legacy chips that have not been banned. These legacy chips are crucial components in various industries, including smartphones, electric vehicles, and military hardware.

The concern over China’s influence and potential leverage has sparked discussions about further containing China’s expansion. The United States is aiming to prevent chips from becoming a point of leverage for China. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has emphasized the need to address China’s subsidization of excess capacity in mature and legacy chips.

Senior officials in both the United States and Europe are worried about China’s dominance in this market due to economic and security reasons. There are concerns that Chinese companies may flood global markets with legacy chips in the future, similar to what happened in the solar industry. This scenario could potentially drive foreign rivals out of business and make Western companies heavily dependent on China for critical tech components, ultimately posing national security risks.

The importance of legacy chips was evident during the supply shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted companies like Apple and car manufacturers. Chip shortages resulted in substantial financial losses. Legacy chips, such as power management circuits, play a vital role in the functioning of smartphones, electric vehicles, and military equipment.

To reduce reliance on Asia, the United States and Europe are actively working towards increasing their own domestic chip production. Governments have allocated public funds to support local factories, such as the Biden administration’s $52 billion investment in the CHIPS and Science Act. However, domestic producers may be hesitant to compete with heavily subsidized Chinese manufacturers.

In conclusion, U.S. and European officials are considering strategies to contain China’s accelerated expansion in the production of legacy chips. The potential influence and dependence on China for critical tech components raise economic and national security concerns. Efforts are being made to boost domestic chip production as a means of reducing reliance on Asia.