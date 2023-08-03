The Chinese Perspective on Political Warfare and Space Capabilities

From the Chinese perspective, political warfare is seen as a complementary form of combat to traditional military operations. Chinese writings outline three main types of political warfare: public opinion warfare, psychological warfare, and legal warfare.

Public opinion warfare aims to shape both domestic and international views of China, while psychological warfare seeks to influence economic, political, and societal leaders in support of Chinese actions. Legal warfare involves arguing that China is obeying the law, criticizing opponents for violating the law, and making arguments in favor of China in legal disputes.

Legal warfare is conducted under a unified command organization and includes offensive, defensive, and counterattacking actions. It employs international treaties, national laws, and a range of legal instruments to achieve its objectives. This strategy is often used before the outbreak of physical hostilities to weaken opposing coalitions and gain support for China.

China recognizes the importance of space capabilities and is developing its space program as a crucial element of its “comprehensive national power.” Space technology contributes to military capacity, economic benefits, technological advancements, and international standing and influence.

Chinese leaders see parallels between their space endeavors and the success of companies like Huawei in the telecommunications sector. They understand that being recognized as a global leader in technology enhances cultural security and international prestige.

China also understands the significance of portraying itself as a space power in the media. Lessons from history guide their exploration of outer space, unlike past mistakes when China missed out on maritime exploration during the European age of exploration and imperialism.

In terms of legal warfare, space presents an opportunity for China as there are limited international laws governing space activities. The Outer Space Treaty (OST) is the primary legal framework, emphasizing principles such as the right of all nations to engage in space exploration, the prohibition of weapons of mass destruction in space, and the rejection of claims of sovereignty over celestial bodies.

As China continues its political warfare strategy and space exploration efforts, it aims to leverage legal structures to further its national interests and enhance its influence on the global stage.