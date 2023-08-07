China’s Efforts to Clean Up Military Hit a Setback in Rocket Force

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has been working to clean up the military for the past decade. However, recent shake-ups in the Rocket Force, the missile arm of the military, suggest that his efforts may not have been successful. Two top generals were abruptly replaced, raising suspicions of corruption or misconduct within the force.

This development comes as a setback for Xi Jinping, who has taken pride in bringing the military under his control. The signs of misconduct reinforce his belief that constant scrutiny and pressure are necessary to keep officials in line.

When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he quickly moved to root out corruption and lax discipline in the military. Senior officers were convicted of corruption and the buying and selling of promotions was curtailed. Xi Jinping reorganized the military and solidified his power as its commander in chief.

Today, virtually all members of China’s military elite owe their rise to Xi Jinping. The Rocket Force, in particular, has been a product of his support. Created in 2015, it oversees China’s missile program, which includes an array of missiles designed to carry the country’s nuclear warheads.

The recent shake-up in the Rocket Force suggests that there may have been misconduct within the force, including allegations of corruption. This is a blow to Xi Jinping’s efforts to clean up the military and maintain control over it.

It is unclear what exactly led to the replacement of the two top generals. However, it highlights the challenges Xi Jinping faces in ensuring the integrity of the military. The Rocket Force plays a crucial role in China’s defense strategy, and any corruption or misconduct within its ranks poses a significant threat to national security.

To address these issues, Xi Jinping will likely increase his efforts to maintain strict discipline and combat corruption within the military. This setback serves as a reminder that the task of reforming an institution as large as China’s military is not without challenges, and constant vigilance is required to ensure its effectiveness and loyalty to the state.