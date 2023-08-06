China’s Progress in Memory Chip and AI Race Hindered by Export Restrictions

China’s advancements in the global memory chip and artificial intelligence (AI) sector have hit a roadblock due to export restrictions and sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. The country was making significant strides in catching up with global suppliers in advanced 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory chips, but the gap has now widened.

The US export restrictions have obstructed China’s ability to develop large AI models, providing an advantage to South Korean companies like Samsung and SK Hynix. Samsung recently announced the successful development of GDDR7 DRAM technology for AI applications and plans to focus on high-bandwidth memory to meet the increasing demand in AI applications.

Similarly, SK Hynix, which holds a 50% market share in the global high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market, is planning to double its HBM production for AI servers in the coming year. Consequently, Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix continue to be the preferred choices for many buyers, with Micron’s restrictions benefiting its South Korean competitors.

Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba Group, Tencent, and JD.com are eager to advance generative AI models. However, they are hindered by the export restrictions and struggle to access the necessary technology.

China’s pursuit of dominance in memory chips and AI is temporarily slowed down due to these restrictions. As South Korean companies get ahead and continue to invest in research and development, China faces challenges to catch up. It remains to be seen how China will navigate these obstacles and regain its momentum in the global memory chip and AI race.