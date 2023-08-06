China Faces Setback in Memory Chip and AI Race

China’s progress in the global memory chip and artificial intelligence (AI) race has been stunted by export restrictions imposed by the US and Beijing’s restrictions on Micron Technology. Despite rapidly catching up with global suppliers in the field of advanced 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory chips, China’s ability to develop large AI models has been hindered by these setbacks.

South Korean companies such as Samsung and SK Hynix have taken the lead in the development of memory chips for AI applications. Samsung recently announced the completion of the development of GDDR7 DRAM for AI applications and plans to focus more on high-bandwidth memory in the future to meet the growing demand in AI applications. Meanwhile, SK Hynix, the global leader in the HBM market, aims to double its HBM production next year specifically for AI servers.

Despite efforts by Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group, Tencent, and JD.com to develop generative AI models, Micron’s export restrictions have favored its South Korean competitors. Micron previously held a significant share of China’s server DRAM market, leaving Chinese companies at a disadvantage.

This setback highlights the impact of export restrictions on China’s tech industry and the dominance of South Korean companies in memory chip and AI development. As China faces a widening gap in the memory chip sector, its ability to compete globally in AI technology is also affected.