Cambodia Benefits from China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Cambodia has seen substantial investments in its infrastructure as a result of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. One notable development is the inauguration of a 33-mile section of Phnom Penh’s new Ring Road, funded by the Export-Import Bank of China and constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group.

China’s investments in Cambodia go beyond just roads. The country has also invested in airports and railroads. One significant project is the construction of an airport near Phnom Penh, which is expected to rival the airports in Bangkok and Saigon in terms of size and capacity. Chinese companies are also involved in building an east-west railroad connecting Saigon and Bangkok, fulfilling a longstanding French colonial dream.

In October of last year, Cambodia unveiled its first expressway, a 116-mile toll road connecting Phnom Penh’s Ring Road with the seaport of Sihanoukville. This road, built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation, aims to greatly reduce travel time between the capital and the coast.

Chinese investments have had a substantial impact on Cambodia’s economy, leading to a doubling of its GDP over the past decade. This has brought Cambodia closer to the economic stature of its neighboring countries, Vietnam and Thailand. It’s important to note that Cambodian officials assert that the country remains open to partnerships with other nations and is not becoming solely reliant on China.

Despite receiving significant investments from China, Cambodia is also actively seeking to diversify its tourism industry and attract visitors from other countries. Efforts are underway to increase tourism, including plans to open a new airport near the Angkor Wat temple complex, which will be operated by a consortium of companies from China’s Yunnan Province.

China’s investments in Cambodia’s infrastructure have played a key role in the country’s economic development and will continue to shape its future growth. The Belt and Road Initiative has provided Cambodia with much-needed infrastructure improvements and has positioned it as an important player in the region’s economic landscape.