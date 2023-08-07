Hua Hong Semiconductor Rises 2% in Shanghai Trading Debut

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., China’s second-largest chip foundry company, rose 2% in its trading debut on the Shanghai stock exchange. The company successfully raised 21.2 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) in the largest sale of new equity in the Asia Pacific region this year. Hua Hong Semiconductor sold 408 million shares, equivalent to 24% of its total share capital, at a price of 52 yuan per share.

Hua Hong Semiconductor specializes in producing semiconductors on 200mm wafers for specialty applications in consumer electronics, communications, and computing sectors. The company’s listing on Shanghai’s Star board aligns with Beijing’s efforts to support the semiconductor industry and counter restrictions on advanced technologies imposed by the US-led campaign. Several Chinese semiconductor companies have recently made their debut in mainland China’s public markets.

Despite the positive start, Hua Hong Semiconductor faces challenges in achieving sustainable earnings growth. These obstacles include difficulties in improving the output yields of new products and increased local competition. Analysts anticipate an average annual profit growth of 25% for the company in the next three years.

It is worth noting that Hua Hong Semiconductor previously conducted an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong in 2014, raising approximately HK$2.6 billion. Its successful debut in Shanghai reflects the strength of the semiconductor sector. However, China’s IPO market has been displaying signs of cooling, with proceeds raised in exchanges in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing declining since March due to concerns about the country’s economic growth.