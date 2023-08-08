China’s Hua Hong Semiconductor Surges in Trading Debut Following Successful Equity Sale

Shares of China’s Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. have experienced a significant surge in its trading debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company successfully raised a total of 21.2 billion yuan ($2.96 billion), marking the largest sale of new equity in the Asia Pacific region this year.

Hua Hong Semiconductor, the second-largest chip foundry company in China, closed 2% higher in Shanghai, having initially witnessed an increase of up to 15% in early trading. The company managed to sell 408 million shares, accounting for 24% of its total share capital, at a price of 52 yuan each. The offering was divided, with 50% allocated to 30 strategic investors, while the remaining 50% was distributed among funds and individuals.

Despite this success, Hua Hong Semiconductor’s shares listed in Hong Kong experienced an 11% decline, marking the largest drop since May 2022.

This trading debut and equity sale showcase the growing demand for semiconductor companies in China, reflecting the country’s commitment to developing its domestic chip manufacturing industry. The substantial amount raised also illustrates investor confidence in Hua Hong Semiconductor and its potential for future growth in the semiconductor market.

The success of Hua Hong Semiconductor’s equity sale demonstrates the positive sentiment towards the semiconductor sector in China. As the demand for chips continues to rise globally, Chinese chip manufacturers are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. With its successful debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hua Hong Semiconductor has positioned itself as a prominent player in the semiconductor industry in China.