Chinese Smartphone Brand Honor to Relaunch in India, Aiming for Domestic Manufacturing

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is set to make a comeback in the Indian market through a licensing deal with a local company. The brand had previously halted its smartphone sales in India due to limited marketing budget and portfolio management issues. However, in 2020, Honor was forced to spin off from Huawei as an independent entity and reassess its strategy, leading to the decision to reenter the Indian market.

The relaunch of Honor in India is made possible through a licensing agreement with a newly formed Gurugram-based firm called Honor Tech. The details of the agreement, including cost and technology transfer, have not been disclosed. Honor is planning to launch three variants of its smartphones in India, with the mid-range Number series expected to be released in September.

Honor Tech, which is fully owned by local shareholders, will be responsible for the manufacturing, sale, and service of Honor-branded smartphones in India. The company aims to eventually manufacture all the phones in India, although specific details have not been revealed.

According to Honor’s CEO Madhav Sheth, one of the challenges in the past was how a Chinese brand could be accountable in India. However, Honor Tech aims to address these concerns and compete with other smartphone brands such as Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme, which have a strong presence in the Indian market.

Honor Tech has ambitious plans for the Indian market, aiming to achieve a 5% share of the smartphone market by sales volumes in 2024, with a revenue target of at least 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.20 billion). The relaunch of Honor in India and its focus on domestic manufacturing aligns with the Indian government’s push for self-reliance and the promotion of local manufacturing.

Overall, the relaunch of Honor in India demonstrates the brand’s commitment to the Indian market and its confidence in tapping into the country’s growing smartphone industry.