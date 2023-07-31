China Implements Export Controls on Gallium and Germanium, Disrupting Global Supply Chains

China has recently introduced export controls on gallium and germanium, critical components used in semiconductor chips that are vital for various technologies including IT, smartphones, computers, electric vehicles, and military applications such as radars and lasers. Currently, China accounts for 68% of the global production capacity of gallium and germanium.

The new export controls require permission from Chinese authorities for exporters to ship these rare commodities, citing reasons of national security and interests. This move is part of an ongoing trade tech war between the East and the West. Previously, the Biden administration imposed export controls that restricted China’s access to certain semiconductor chips manufactured with US equipment. In response, Japan and the Netherlands also implemented their own measures.

China’s export controls could potentially disrupt global supplies, impacting the semiconductor, electronics, and defense industries, particularly in the United States. Germanium is a key component in semiconductors, infrared technology, and fiber optics, while the US heavily relies on gallium for semiconductor components. China is currently the largest supplier of germanium to the US, with over 10 metric tonnes being imported in the first five months of this year.

However, alternative sources of germanium exist, including zinc producers in the US and Nyrstar, a zinc producer that could become Australia’s first supplier of these rare metals. Gallium, primarily produced as a byproduct of refining bauxite, is essential for the production of semiconductor wafers and various devices. While many countries may face supply shortages due to limited alternative options, the full impact of these export controls is yet to be fully understood.

In response to these developments, companies like Battery Age Minerals and Mt Burgess Mining are now exploring the possibility of producing gallium and germanium, aiming to diversify the global supply chains and decrease reliance on China.