China Takes the Lead in Electric Vehicle Market

China has emerged as the global leader in promoting electric mobility, achieving remarkable success in its electric car market. In June alone, an astounding 713,932 new passenger plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) were registered in China, representing a significant 28% year-over-year growth.

What is even more impressive is that EVs now hold a market share of 38% of all new car sales in China, surpassing Europe’s 25% and the US’s 7%. This indicates a growing preference for electric vehicles among Chinese consumers.

Interestingly, the sales of plug-in hybrid cars also witnessed an increase, showing that there is still a customer segment that remains uncertain about fully electric vehicles.

China’s dominance in the global electric vehicle market is evident, accounting for approximately 57% of the worldwide plug-in car share. Moreover, not only are these vehicles being sold in China but they are also being manufactured there, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in the electric revolution.

In 2023, China registered over 3.2 million new plug-in EVs, marking a remarkable 38% year-over-year growth. These vehicles make up 35% of all new cars registered in the country this year.

In terms of top-selling models, Tesla’s Model Y emerged as the leader for June, but Chinese brand BYD maintained its reign with four cars in the top five. BYD’s Song and Qin variants were particularly popular in the first half of the year, solidifying the brand’s position as China’s favorite in the plug-in segment.

With a significant 35.3% market share from January to June, BYD leads the plug-in market, followed by Tesla with a 9.1% share. GAC Aion and SAIC-GM-Wuling also secured notable positions in the market.

China’s long-standing commitment and growing success in the electric vehicle market make it the global epicenter of electric vehicles.