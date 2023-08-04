Starlink’s Role in Ukraine Raises Concerns for China

Starlink, a satellite internet system developed by SpaceX, has been playing a vital role in Ukraine’s war efforts. It has provided soldiers with essential communication, target identification, and video uploading capabilities. This development is causing concerns for China, not only because it puts its ally Russia at a disadvantage, but also due to fears about Taiwan.

China perceives America’s dominance in low-Earth orbit through Starlink as a threat to its own power in this domain. As a result, the country is now working on developing its version of satellite internet. It recognizes that if Taiwan were to gain access to Starlink, it would make a potential Chinese invasion more challenging.

Anticipating the possibility of an invasion, Taiwan is taking steps to reduce its reliance on undersea internet cables. It is testing antennas in 700 locations, including areas outside of Taiwan. These antennas would enable signal transmission and reception through low-orbit satellites, similar to Starlink. Taiwan’s aim is to make these antennas highly mobile to ensure survival during an attack.

While China possesses satellite destruction capabilities, Starlink’s extensive satellite network poses a greater challenge with its over 4,000 satellites and plans for tens of thousands more. China may attempt to influence Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, to deny Taiwan access to Starlink. In response, Taiwan is developing its low-orbit communication satellites, with the first launch expected in 2025.

China itself has ambitious plans for its satellite system. It has filed papers for a 12,992-satellite constellation and set up China Satellite Networks Group Limited to work on satellite internet development. Several state-owned and private Chinese companies are also building satellite factories to produce hundreds of small communication satellites annually.

China’s space ambitions are driven by its desire to modernize the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and create a highly “informatized” force. Xi Jinping, China’s supreme leader, envisions using information technology for joint operations across various domains, including space and cyberspace.

Satellite internet is emerging as a strategic capability for major powers globally, with countries like the UK, the EU, and Russia also planning their satellite internet systems. However, SpaceX holds an advantage with its regular satellite replacements and efficient rocket launch system. This situation raises concerns in China that Starlink may dominate a significant portion of low-Earth orbit. Nonetheless, experts describe the situation as more complex than it appears.

The international competition for satellite internet capabilities underlines the growing importance of sovereign control in this domain, resembling satellite navigation systems. Both SpaceX’s advancements and China’s ambitious plans showcase the intensifying competition for space dominance.