China’s Chang’e-7 Mission Aims to Identify Water-Ice on the Moon’s South Pole

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese National Space Administration have outlined how the upcoming Chang’e-7 mission will utilize orbital observations and in-situ analyses to identify water-ice in the permanently-shadowed regions (PSRs) of the Moon’s south pole. The mission, scheduled for launch in 2026, will consist of an orbiter, lander, and mini-flying probe.

The orbiter will carry out remote observations using various instruments, while the lander and mini-flying probe will conduct in-situ analyses of lunar water-ice. The mini-flying probe, equipped with a water molecular analyzer, will have the capability to fly from sunlit regions to the dark bottom of impact craters within the PSRs. It will also be equipped with a drilling tool, mechanical arm, and heating furnace for spectral analyses.

The primary objective of the mini-flying probe’s analyses is to detect water, ammonia, and other volatiles at the bottom of the PSR craters. The Chang’e-7 mission is part of China’s broader lunar exploration plan, which includes a systems test mission (Chang’e-6) in 2024 and the establishment of an International Lunar Research Station in 2028.

The presence of water-ice on the Moon is of great significance for establishing a sustainable human presence and facilitating deep space exploration. It could reduce the need for frequent resupply missions from Earth, potentially cutting costs, time, and resources. Several PSR impact craters, such as Shackleton Crater, are currently being targeted for water-ice exploration.

China’s lunar exploration program aligns with NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send the first woman and person of color to the Moon. Both programs have their sights set on the lunar south pole for historic landings. NASA has recently identified 13 potential candidate landing sites in that region. The outcome of these ambitious missions and their contribution to future human exploration of the Moon remains to be seen.