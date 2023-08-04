Chinese Zoo Denies Rumors of Bears in Costume

A zoo in eastern China has dismissed speculation claiming that some of its bears were actually people dressed in costumes. The rumors originated from videos featuring a Malayan sun bear standing on its hind legs, which appeared to resemble a human. These videos quickly gained attention on Chinese social media.

The zoo has firmly denied these allegations, affirming that the bears in the videos are indeed real animals and not individuals disguised as bears. While the footage might seem peculiar, it is not uncommon for bears, including sun bears, to exhibit behaviors like standing on their hind legs. They do this for various reasons, such as searching for food or getting a better view of their surroundings.

Sun bears, which are native to Southeast Asia, are the smallest species of bears in the world. They have distinctive physical characteristics, such as shorter snouts and sleek coats, which set them apart from other bear species. Additionally, sun bears are known for their preference for an arboreal habitat and their diet primarily consisting of fruits, insects, and honey.

Despite the attention garnered by the videos due to the bears’ human-like posture, the zoo assures the public that there is no reason for concern or conspiracy. These bears are an important part of the zoo’s conservation efforts and are being well cared for in a suitable environment to ensure their well-being.

In conclusion, the zoo management has debunked the controversial videos suggesting that the bears at the Chinese zoo were actually people in costume. They have clarified that the animals featured in the videos are authentic Malayan sun bears.