China has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a means to enhance the accuracy and range of its artillery. By utilizing AI, the country aims to reduce warfare costs through improved navigation and automated regulation during flight. The People’s Liberation Army has conducted multiple tests to showcase the potential of AI in artillery systems.

These tests have been successful in demonstrating that AI can enable artillery to accurately hit human-sized targets from a distance of nearly 10 miles. The accuracy achieved by AI technology surpasses that of current large weapons in service. Additional benefits include the ability to quickly identify targets, make adjustments to flight paths during combat, and navigate complex environments and changing weather conditions with greater precision.

Chinese scientists collaborated with experts from the China-United Arab Emirates Belt and Road lab in Beijing to develop this technology. It is worth noting that the United States is also actively working towards similar goals. The aim of harnessing AI technology in artillery systems is to minimize the number of arms used in assaults, thereby allowing China to more efficiently maintain its forces.

However, there is an ongoing debate surrounding the extent to which decision-making in warfare should be handed over to AI. While the primary breakthrough is expected to be increased precision and speed in employing such weapons, concerns have been raised regarding autonomous targeting and the ethical and technical challenges associated with it. These concerns encompass issues of accuracy, decision-making speed, distance, and the range of weapons.

Overall, the integration of AI technology into China’s artillery systems marks a significant development in the country’s military capabilities. By leveraging AI’s potential, China seeks to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its armed forces.