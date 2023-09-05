China to Launch Most Powerful Wide Field Survey Telescope

China is preparing to launch a state-of-the-art wide-field survey telescope, known as the Wide Field Survey Telescope (WFST), making it the most powerful sky survey telescope in the Northern Hemisphere. The telescope, developed by the University of Science and Technology of China and the Purple Mountain Observatory, will primarily focus on monitoring dynamic astronomical events and conducting time domain astronomical observation research.

With a diameter of 2.5 meters, the WFST will have the capability to detect faint signals from distant celestial objects, including galaxies and galaxy clusters outside of our Milky Way. According to Lou Zheng, chief engineer of the observatory’s Qinghai observation station, the telescope will significantly enhance China’s near-Earth object monitoring and early warning capabilities.

Construction of the WFST began in July 2019 in Lenghu Town, known as China’s “Mars Camp” due to its desert landscape resembling the Martian surface. The town’s altitude of approximately 4,000 meters offers clear night skies, stable atmospheric conditions, and minimal light pollution, making it an ideal location for stargazing.

Once completed, Lenghu Town is expected to become the largest astronomical observation base in Asia. The area has already attracted 11 scientific research institutions and 12 telescope projects, with a total investment of 2.7 billion yuan (about 370 million US dollars).

The deployment of the WFST marks a significant milestone for China’s astronomical research capabilities. The telescope’s advanced technology and expansive survey area will contribute to a better understanding of the universe and facilitate breakthrough discoveries in the field of astronomy.

Sources:

– University of Science and Technology of China

– Purple Mountain Observatory

– Xinhua News Agency