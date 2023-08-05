China Successfully Tests Engine for Future Lunar Missions

China has recently conducted a successful test of a new engine that will power rockets for future lunar missions. The engine, known as the YF-100K or an upgraded version of the Long March 5 engine, was tested in Shaanxi province on July 22. The test confirmed that the engine met the necessary technical requirements for performance.

The YF-100K engine, which uses kerosene fuel and liquid oxygen, is expected to be used in the Long March 10 rocket. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) developed this rocket specifically for crewed missions to the moon. With a thrust of approximately 130 tons, the YF-100K engine will be the main power source for the Long March 10.

During the test, footage captured the engine in action, showing orange flames, exhaust gases, and water vapor blasting from the test stand. This demonstrated the engine’s power and performance. As a result of the successful test, the Xi’an Aerospace Propulsion Institute, a research entity under CASC, plans to conduct high-altitude simulation tests later in the year.

The Long March 10 rocket itself will stand at an impressive 295 feet (90 meters) tall and will consist of three first stage cores with a diameter of 16 feet (5 meters). It will have a takeoff mass of 463,000 pounds (210,000 kilograms) and the ability to launch 59,500 pounds (27,000 kilograms) into lunar transfer orbit. China aims to carry out a test launch of the Long March 10 in 2027.

This engine and rocket development align with China’s ambitious goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2030. With each successful milestone, China is getting closer to accomplishing its lunar exploration objectives.