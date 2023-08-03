CityLife

China Successfully Launches Fengyun-3 06 Meteorological Satellite

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
China has achieved yet another milestone in its space program with the successful launch of its latest meteorological satellite, the Fengyun-3 06. The satellite was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center situated in northwest China. It was propelled into its designated orbit by a Long March-4C rocket, lifting off at 11:47 a.m. Beijing Time.

The Fengyun-3 06 satellite is part of China’s extensive meteorological satellite program, aimed at enhancing weather forecasting and monitoring environmental changes. These satellites play a crucial role in collecting data on atmospheric conditions, cloud cover, rainfall, and oceanic parameters. This information is invaluable for climate studies and disaster prevention efforts.

China has made significant strides in its space program in recent years, including successful lunar missions under the Chang’e series and the establishment of its own space station. With the launch of the Fengyun-3 06 satellite, China’s meteorological capabilities receive a significant boost, enabling more accurate weather predictions, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

This milestone launch epitomizes China’s steadfast dedication to advancing space technology and improving meteorological capabilities. The data collected from the Fengyun-3 06 satellite will contribute to a better understanding of weather patterns, ultimately benefiting global weather forecasting and climate research endeavors.

