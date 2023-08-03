CityLife

China Successfully Launches FY-3F Satellite for Advanced Meteorological Services

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
China has successfully launched the Fengyun-3F (FY-3F) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, this satellite is set to provide advanced meteorological services in several key areas.

Equipped with an advanced microwave thermometer, microwave hygrometer, and infrared hyperspectral atmospheric detector, FY-3F boasts improved atmospheric vertical detection channels. This enhancement allows for a more accurate understanding of atmospheric temperature and humidity stratification. Combining microwave and optical atmospheric detection instruments enables the satellite to conduct precise three-dimensional scanning of the atmosphere, facilitating effective tracking of typhoons and rainstorms.

In addition, FY-3F has the capability to dynamically monitor global atmospheric trace gases, utilizing high precision and high-frequency detection. With upgraded ultraviolet detection and newly developed ultraviolet hyperspectral remote sensing detectors, the satellite will prove instrumental in climate change, atmospheric chemistry, and atmospheric environment research.

The launch of FY-3F signifies a significant strengthening of China’s meteorological satellite capabilities. With a total of nine Fengyun meteorological satellites currently in orbit, these satellites provide data products and services to 129 countries and regions worldwide. This technological advancement will boost the timeliness and accuracy of weather forecasting, ultimately contributing to global disaster prevention and reduction efforts.

