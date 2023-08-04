CityLife

The Power of AI Models

China Successfully Launches Fengyun-3F Satellite for Weather Forecasting and Disaster Monitoring

Aug 4, 2023
China has recently launched the Fengyun-3F (FY-3F) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The satellite, developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) and operated by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), aims to provide improved weather forecasting, climate prediction, disaster monitoring, and environmental monitoring.

Equipped with advanced instruments like a microwave thermometer, microwave hygrometer, and infrared hyperspectral atmospheric detector, the FY-3F satellite is designed to collect more precise and accurate data on atmospheric temperature, humidity stratification, and three-dimensional scanning of the atmosphere. These capabilities will enable better tracking of typhoons, rainstorms, and other weather events, leading to improved weather forecasting and disaster prevention.

Additionally, the satellite allows for dynamic monitoring of global atmospheric trace gases with high precision and frequency. The data obtained from its ultraviolet hyperspectral remote sensing detectors will be valuable for climate change research, atmospheric chemistry, and atmospheric environmental studies.

With the successful launch of the FY-3F satellite, China now has a total of nine Fengyun meteorological satellites in orbit. These satellites currently provide data products and services to 129 countries and regions worldwide. The addition of the FY-3F satellite is expected to further enhance the timeliness and accuracy of weather forecasting, thereby making significant contributions to disaster reduction efforts.

Overall, the successful launch of the FY-3F satellite marks a significant milestone for China’s meteorological capabilities. It showcases the country’s commitment to utilizing advanced satellite technology to advance weather forecasting, climate science, and disaster management on a global scale.

