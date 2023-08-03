China Successfully Launches Fengyun-3 06 Satellite for Weather Monitoring

China has successfully launched the Fengyun-3 06 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China. The satellite was launched using a Long March-4C carrier rocket and has entered its planned orbit.

This launch marks the 481st flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets. The Fengyun-3 06 satellite is an important addition to China’s ongoing efforts in space exploration and weather monitoring.

The Fengyun-3 satellite series is primarily used for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and disaster prevention. These satellites play a critical role in providing accurate weather information and advancing climate research.

With the successful launch of the Fengyun-3 06 satellite, China continues to demonstrate its capabilities in space technology. The country has been making significant advancements in its space program, with a focus on satellite development, launching, and exploring new frontiers.

China aims to enhance its weather forecasting capabilities, improve disaster early warning systems, and contribute to global climate research by expanding its satellite network. This launch represents another milestone in China’s space exploration endeavors.