Chinese Space Mission Transports Plant Material for Space Breeding

Chinese space officials have recently transported over 100 types of plant material for space breeding to the Tiangong space station during the Shenzhou 16 mission. The material, comprised of 136 seeds and other genetic resources, was delivered in late May from 53 different institutions.

The collection includes a wide range of crops, consisting of 12 grain crop seeds, 28 cash crop seeds, seven saline-alkali tolerant plants, and 76 species of forest plants, grasses, flowers, and medicinal plants. Additionally, 13 microorganisms, such as agricultural and industrial microorganisms, edible fungi, algae, and mosses, were also sent to orbit.

Space breeding involves exposing seeds to cosmic radiation and microgravity in order to stimulate genetic mutations that may result in beneficial traits. These mutations have the potential to enhance crop yields, as well as improve resistance to drought and specific diseases.

China has been actively participating in space breeding since the 1980s, utilizing recoverable Shijian spacecraft. Similar experiments are also conducted on the International Space Station.

The Tiangong space station, completed by China in 2022, is currently in its fifth astronaut mission since its establishment. The crew arrived on May 30 aboard the Shenzhou 16 spacecraft.