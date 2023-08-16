Intel Cancels Acquisition of Tower Semiconductor After Delays by Chinese Regulators

Intel has called off its planned acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli chip maker, after waiting for 18 months for a review by Chinese regulators. This decision comes as a blow to Intel, highlighting the strained business ties between China and the United States.

The planned merger between Intel and Tower Semiconductor had passed antitrust reviews in the United States and Europe, but faced a lengthy delay in China. China’s antitrust regulators failed to rule on the transaction before the deadline set by the companies, leading to the termination of the merger agreement.

The failure of Intel to complete the acquisition of Tower Semiconductor could have implications for other American companies with deep ties in China. Tensions between the two countries have made it increasingly difficult to do business in China. Technology has become a key battleground in the economic relations between China and the United States, with restrictions on the sale of advanced computer chips and factory equipment being imposed by the US.

Despite the tensions, the economies of China and the United States remain highly interconnected, relying on each other’s supply chains, technology, and investment money. For Intel, China is a major marketplace and place of business, with the company employing over 12,000 people and generating more than $17 billion in revenue in China in 2022.

Intel had hoped that the merger with Tower Semiconductor would help accelerate its shift to become a major manufacturer for other chip designers. Tower Semiconductor, founded in 1993, operates a relatively small chip manufacturing service compared to giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Intel will reportedly pay Tower Semiconductor $353 million for failing to close the deal. The failed merger underscores the challenges faced by multinational companies in navigating the increasingly complex business environment in China and could discourage foreign investment in the country.

The Chinese government agency responsible for approving global mergers, the State Administration for Market Regulation, is now facing criticism for its handling of the Intel-Tower Semiconductor deal. Intel’s CEO, Patrick Gelsinger, has emphasized the company’s commitment to its strategy despite the setback.