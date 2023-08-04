Mongolia Signs Agreement with SpaceX for Starlink Connectivity

The Mongolian government has recently signed an agreement with SpaceX to connect the country to the global satellite system, Starlink. This agreement aims to provide high-speed satellite internet access to all residents of Mongolia. However, concerns have been raised by some experts in China regarding the potential national security implications of Mongolia’s connection to Starlink.

According to an investigation conducted by Asia Times, the proximity of SpaceX satellites could potentially allow Chinese residents to bypass strict internet censorship. This is significant because, currently, Chinese residents can only access foreign websites through the use of a VPN, thanks to the “Great Firewall” policy. Experts argue that the autonomous services offered by the Starlink network cannot be disabled, giving people the ability to access foreign information during periods of social unrest.

Chinese authorities have refused to allow the use of Starlink, citing national security concerns. Additionally, experts believe that SpaceX could potentially support the US military in the event of a conflict with China. The Chinese military publication, People’s Liberation Army Daily, published an article highlighting SpaceX’s collaboration with the US military and stating that Starlink could enhance the combat capabilities of the United States through various satellite functions.

While SpaceX has not responded to these statements from Chinese experts, a representative from Mongolia’s Ministry of Digital Development and Communications reassured that the country’s use of Starlink would not negatively impact its relations with neighboring countries. The representative emphasized that international agreements govern transboundary communication infrastructure and that Mongolia maintains friendly bilateral relations with its neighbors, including China.

Furthermore, the representative emphasized that China has its own rules and mechanisms in place to regulate technologies such as Starlink within its jurisdiction. Consumers in China would be subject to Chinese laws and regulations.

It is worth noting that the Mongolian government has actively encouraged providers of low-orbit communication services to explore market opportunities within the country, with SpaceX being chosen as the market leader.

Overall, the agreement between Mongolia and SpaceX for Starlink connectivity aims to provide high-speed satellite internet access to all residents of Mongolia, but concerns have been raised regarding the national security implications and potential impact on relations with neighboring countries, particularly China.