China Successfully Launches Meteorological Satellite for Weather Forecasting and Climate Research

China achieved another milestone in its space exploration endeavors as it successfully launched a meteorological satellite on Thursday. The purpose of this satellite is to enhance weather forecasting, monitor climate change, and conduct atmospheric chemistry research.

The launch took place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, where the Long March 4C carrier rocket carried the Fengyun 3F satellite into a sun-synchronous orbit. Equipped with advanced equipment like a hyperspectral infrared atmospheric sounder, a microwave temperature sounder, and an Earth radiation measurement device, the Fengyun 3F satellite replaces the aging Fengyun 3C that has served for nearly ten years.

The primary objectives of the Fengyun 3F satellite are to gather three-dimensional, multi-spectral data of the atmosphere, land, and ocean surface globally. Additionally, it will monitor global ozone distribution, ice and snow coverage, sea temperatures, natural disasters, and ecosystems. These data will contribute to improving short-term climate predictions, climate change forecasts, climate emergency response, disaster prevention, and relief efforts.

China has an impressive history of meteorological satellite launches, starting with the Fengyun 1A in 1988. In total, the country has launched 21 Fengyun meteorological satellites and currently operates 10 weather satellites, including the Fengyun 4 series, Fengyun 2 series, and Fengyun 3 series.

This successful launch of the Fengyun 3F satellite represents China’s 32nd rocket launch this year, and it marks the 481st flight of the Long March rocket family. Both the rocket and the satellite were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a significant subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

China’s continuous effort in space technology development and satellite launches demonstrates its commitment to advancing meteorological research and harnessing valuable data to address climate-related challenges on a global scale.