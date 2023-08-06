The National Natural Science Foundation of China Launches Program to Support Chiplet Technology Research

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) has introduced a new program to finance research projects focused on “chiplet” technology. The program aims to assist China in achieving semiconductor self-sufficiency in the face of US sanctions. The NSFC, operating under the Ministry of Science and Technology, plans to provide funding of up to 46 million yuan (US$6.4 million) for around 30 research projects over a period of three to four years.

Chiplets are pre-developed silicon dies that can be packaged into more complex processors. They have become increasingly popular in China as they reduce design costs and offer a potential solution to extending Moore’s Law, which involves doubling the number of transistors on an integrated circuit every two years.

The NSFC’s program aims to develop a research team with international influence to enhance China’s indigenous innovation capabilities in semiconductors. It seeks to explore a new technology path for China by achieving breakthroughs in chiplet assembly and integration, ultimately improving the performance of these devices.

The NSFC is expected to fund research projects covering various aspects of chiplet technology, including dissection, combination, and reuse of chiplets, semiconductor design, three-dimensional chip processing techniques, and high-performance IC structures.

This initiative reflects Beijing’s determination to advance China’s semiconductor self-sufficiency efforts amidst US-led trade sanctions that have disrupted China’s position in global supply chains. Additionally, the imminent executive order by US President Joe Biden, which aims to restrict critical technology investments in China with a focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, is likely to impact China’s semiconductor development plans.

Established in 1986, the NSFC is responsible for directing and coordinating the national natural science fund to support basic research. To support its funding initiatives, the foundation increased its funding to 33 billion yuan last year, representing a 6.8% increase compared to the previous year.