China Successfully Launches Fengyun 3F Satellite for Weather Forecasting and Climate Change Monitoring

China achieved another milestone in its space exploration endeavors with the successful launch of the Fengyun 3F satellite. Launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, the satellite was carried into orbit by a Long March 4C carrier rocket.

The primary objective of the Fengyun 3F satellite is to enhance weather forecasting, climate change monitoring, and research on atmospheric chemistry. Equipped with advanced instruments such as a hyperspectral infrared atmospheric sounder and a microwave temperature sounder, Fengyun 3F is designed to replace its predecessor, the Fengyun 3C satellite.

One of the key features of the Fengyun 3F satellite is its ability to collect three-dimensional, multispectral data of the atmosphere, land, and ocean surfaces worldwide. This extensive data collection will greatly contribute to monitoring global ozone distribution, ice and snow coverage, sea temperatures, natural disasters, and ecosystems.

The gathered information will prove invaluable in improving short-term climate predictions, climate change forecasts, climate emergency responses, and disaster prevention and relief efforts. Moreover, the satellite’s capability to collect atmospheric temperature and humidity profiles will enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts and the timely forecasting of severe weather conditions.

This successful launch adds to China’s rich history in launching meteorological satellites. China first launched the Fengyun 1A satellite in 1988 and has since sent 21 Fengyun meteorological satellites into space. Currently, China operates 10 weather satellites, including the Fengyun 4 series, Fengyun 2 series, and Fengyun 3 series.

The Fengyun 3F satellite represents the latest advancement in China’s meteorological detection technology. It was built by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. This launch marks China’s 32nd rocket launch of the year and the 481st flight of the Long March rocket family.