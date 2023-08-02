China Implements Regulations on Generative Artificial Intelligence Models

China has become the first country to implement regulations on generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. The new law, set to take effect on August 15, aims to control generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The regulations apply to all generative AI content services provided to the Chinese public, including text, pictures, audio, and video.

The law emphasizes the promotion of healthy content and “core socialist values” as Beijing seeks to manage the introduction of ChatGPT-style services. The regulations gathered feedback from citizens, resulting in a more supportive tone towards the latest technology. Penalties for AI-related offenses, such as fines ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 yuan, have been removed from the final regulations.

Chinese companies have yet to fully release ChatGPT-style services to the public, with Baidu’s Ernie Bot and Alibaba Group Holding’s Tongyi Qianwen still in trial mode or limited to business usage. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard models remain unavailable in China.

The regulations outline instructions for generative AI service providers, emphasizing adherence to core socialist values and the prohibition of content that undermines national security, promotes violence, terrorism, obscenity, and pornography. Providers must ensure that AI models and chatbots do not generate false or harmful information.

To prevent discrimination, Chinese regulators urge AI service providers to design algorithms and select training data that avoids biases based on ethnicity, faith, region, and more. The law also encourages the innovative application of generative AI technology and the production of positive, healthy content.

These regulations specifically target public-facing AI services, including those intended for industrial or internal corporate use. Providers must monitor platforms for illegal activities, report them, and implement restrictions to prevent minors from becoming addicted to such services.