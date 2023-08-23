New Findings Unveil Ancient Secrets of the Moon

Scientists from China’s space program have made significant discoveries about the moon’s past. The Chang’e-4 lander, which landed on the far side of the moon in 2018, has been collecting images and mineral samples, shedding light on the moon’s history.

The recent findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, reveal that the top 130 feet (40m) of the lunar surface consist of layers of dust, soil, and broken rocks. Additionally, researchers discovered five distinct layers of lunar lava beneath these surface layers.

According to experts, the moon formed approximately 4.51 billion years ago when a Mars-sized object collided with Earth, causing a chunk to break off. Over the next 200 million years, the moon experienced repeated impacts from space debris, resulting in cracks on its surface. Similar to Earth, the moon’s mantle contained pockets of molten magma that seeped into these cracks due to volcanic eruptions.

However, the newly collected data shows that volcanic activity on the moon gradually diminished over time. As the moon cooled down, the volcanic rock closer to its surface became thinner. This suggests that the moon’s volcanic activity ceased between one billion and 100 million years ago, rendering it “geologically dead.”

Despite this, scientists believe that there may still be deep layers of magma buried beneath the lunar surface. The researchers are eagerly awaiting further explorations and data from the Chang’e-4 mission to unravel more mysteries about our celestial neighbor.

These groundbreaking findings provide valuable insights into the moon’s geological history and contribute to our understanding of the formation and evolution of celestial bodies.

Sources:

– Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets

– Live Science