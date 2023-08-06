China’s Reputation in Memory Chips and AI Technology at Risk

China’s position as a global leader in memory chip and AI technology is in jeopardy due to various factors. Beijing’s restrictions on Micron Technology and US export sanctions on tech-sharing have widened the gap between China and other leading countries in this field. Chinese companies YMTC and CXMT are facing obstacles in catching up, hindering the development of AI models.

In contrast, South Korean companies like Samsung and SK Hynix have taken the lead. Samsung recently announced the development of GDDR7 DRAM specifically for AI applications. This advancement puts China at a significant disadvantage and raises concerns about its ability to maintain its dominance in the memory chip and AI sectors.

At the upcoming Lal Bagh Flower Show in Bengaluru, India, AI takes center stage. A multimedia tribute by Maya Films will feature an AI-generated image of former Karnataka Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah. The show’s theme will also include a replica of Vidhana Soudha, the state legislature building, created using flowers. This tribute aims to honor Hanumanthaiah, who played a prominent role in constructing Vidhana Soudha and had a fondness for walking in Lal Bagh.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is aiming for significant growth in AI and software-defined vehicle (SDV) experts. With an expected increase in client demand in these areas and in cybersecurity, LTTS plans to expand its AI team from 200 to 2,000 employees and its SDV team from 180 to 1,800 in the next 6-18 months. This move reflects LTTS’s confidence in the future of AI and SDV technology.

The communications industry is also experiencing a revolution due to AI. Experts predict that AI and operational machine learning will have a significant impact, particularly in advertising, public relations, and content creation. Generative intelligence and machine learning can optimize ad effectiveness and cater to India’s diverse cultures and languages. Google has introduced campaign workflows and auto-generation of ads using Learning Language Models and generative AI on Google Ads.

Additionally, an AI algorithm named HelioLinc3D has made a groundbreaking discovery. It detected a 600-foot wide potentially hazardous asteroid named Asteroid 2022 GN1, which astronomers had previously missed. While the immediate threat is minimal, the finding raises concerns about undetected potentially hazardous asteroids in our cosmic vicinity. The algorithm utilized data from the Zwicky Transient Facility to locate Asteroid 2022 GN1, despite limited visibility.