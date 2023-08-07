China Allegedly Used Car Parts to Track UK Prime Minister

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith claims that China tracked the UK Prime Minister using car parts manufactured in their country. According to Smith, government cars had to be stripped down to uncover hidden tracking devices. These devices, resembling batteries, allowed for the monitoring of the Prime Minister’s movements and the people he met. It has been previously reported that at least one SIM card, sourced from China, was found in a government car. These SIM cards have the capability to track vehicles and transmit data to Chinese state-owned enterprises.

Although these claims were never officially confirmed for security reasons, Smith maintains that the cars had to be disassembled to discover the tracking devices hidden within the SIM cards. Furthermore, he suggested that China has the capacity to control these devices’ batteries remotely. An intelligence officer revealed that government cars had been dissected in the past, revealing concerning items that enable China to surveil the UK government and compile a detailed record of its activities. The officer emphasized the risks associated with long-term monitoring.

Chinese officials have dismissed these allegations as “sheer rumor” and have expressed opposition to any smears on Chinese enterprises. In addition to the tracking concerns, Smith has criticized China’s dominance in the UK’s car trade and its potential impact on the country’s goal of achieving Net Zero emissions. With the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars approaching in 2030, there are concerns that China will monopolize the electric car market, leading to increased dependence on Beijing. Moreover, there are fears that the technology embedded in these vehicles could be exploited to collect extensive information about the UK.