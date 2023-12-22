Plans Underway for Passenger Rail Service between Chico and Sacramento

A new passenger rail service between Chico and Sacramento is gaining momentum, with nearly 600,000 rides predicted to be purchased annually by residents of the north valley. An online public workshop is scheduled for Wednesday to provide an update on the progress of the plan. Details of a draft strategic plan for the train service will be presented during the workshop, and feedback will be collected. The official public review period for the plan is expected to begin in January.

If approved, train service is anticipated to commence in July 2031. However, before that can happen, environmental approvals and an estimated construction cost of up to $530 million will be required to ensure the project’s feasibility.

As part of the proposed North Valley Rail plan, four trains are planned to operate daily in each direction between Chico and Sacramento. Two southbound trips in the morning and two northbound trips in the evening are scheduled to cater to commuters residing in the north state but working in Sacramento.

The train route will include stops in Gridley, Marysville, Plumas Lake, and Natomas on the way to Sacramento. To facilitate seamless travel, shuttle services are also being planned between Oroville and Gridley, as well as between Natomas and the Sacramento airport, in coordination with the train schedule.

Once operational, the travel time from Chico to Natomas is estimated to be approximately 70 minutes, while the journey to midtown Sacramento would take around 90 minutes.

In addition to serving local travel needs, the new trains would provide convenient connections for north state residents wishing to travel further. With synchronized schedules, passengers can transfer to existing trains in Stockton heading towards San Jose and the East Bay. Moreover, a connection in Merced to the high-speed rail project, currently under construction, would enable travelers to reach as far as Bakersfield.

Rail advocates project that approximately 592,100 passengers would utilize the new trains annually, with Chico accounting for 198,400 riders. Gridley and Oroville are estimated to contribute 91,900 riders, Marysville 201,700 riders, and Plumas Lake 113,900 riders. While each trip is expected to average around 200 passengers, higher ridership is anticipated for weekday commuter trains.

The Butte County Association of Governments, in collaboration with various organizations including the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, CalTrans, and the Union Pacific Railroad, is spearheading the project. Further information and updates can be found on the Butte County Association of Governments’ website.