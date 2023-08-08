Chester Township Police Officer Charged with Sexual Battery Against Minor

A 29-year-old police officer, Nicholas Iacampo, has been arraigned on a third-degree felony charge of sexual battery against a 16-year-old. The arrest took place on August 6, and Iacampo was taken to a Lake County jail overnight.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report containing serious allegations against Iacampo and immediately contacted the Chester Township Police Department to initiate an investigation. The investigation, led by a detective from the Lake County sheriff’s office, revealed that Iacampo engaged in sexual conduct with a minor while on duty as a police officer on August 6 in the parking lot of the Church of the Blessed Hope in Chester Township on Wilson Mills Road.

Iacampo is currently being represented by attorney Ian Friedman and co-counsel Madlyn Grant. The legal team has stated that they are in the early stages of reviewing the case and will respond accordingly at the appropriate time.

Retired Wayne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Wiest presided over the arraignment remotely and scheduled a preliminary hearing for August 18. To avoid conflicts of interest, the case will be handed over to a special prosecutor from Lake County. This decision was granted by Geauga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke, who provided Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson and his staff with the same power and authority as the Geauga County prosecuting attorney.

During the arraignment, a recess was taken to seek a prosecuting attorney to represent the state’s prosecution and speak on behalf of the victim. After the recess, an assistant police prosecutor recommended a bond of $50,000 at 10% surety with standard conditions. Iacampo’s attorney did not object to the recommendation.

Iacampo posted his bond and is expected to be released after being processed in Lake County.