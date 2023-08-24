Chemists Harness Light to Control Structural Conversion of Chiral Molecules

A team of chemists from the University of Münster has made a significant breakthrough in the selective conversion of chiral molecules by using light as an external energy source. Chirality, or handedness, refers to the phenomenon where certain organic molecules relate to each other like an image and its reflection. These molecules often exist in two mirror-image forms, known as enantiomers, with different biological properties. In drug discovery, it is often essential to isolate and study only one of these forms, but traditional chemical synthesis methods typically result in a 1:1 mixture of both enantiomers.

The researchers at the University of Münster developed a new concept in which a mixture of mirror-image molecules can be converted into a single form using light as a catalyst. They utilized an aluminum complex activated by light to selectively convert the mixture of molecules. The team conducted both experimental and computational analyses to gain a deeper understanding of the reaction process. The computational analyses were particularly instrumental in shedding light on the underlying processes.

This novel approach offers operational simplicity and broad applicability, as the aluminum complex used is a common catalyst for heat-driven chemical reactions. By translating this concept to light-mediated processes, a wide range of new reactivities with precise spatial control can be achieved. Spatial control is a significant challenge in organic chemistry, and typically requires the use of multiple catalysts. However, the researchers were able to integrate both reactivity and selectivity control into a single catalyst structure, without the need for tailored components.

This breakthrough not only simplifies the conversion of chiral mixtures but also has the potential to significantly impact drug discovery and other areas of chemistry. The inexpensive and earth-abundant aluminum catalyst used in this study could pave the way for cost-effective light-mediated reactions.

(Source: Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster)