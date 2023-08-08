CityLife

Chegg Inc Reports Strong Quarterly Sales, Surges in After-Hours Trading

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Chegg Inc, an educational services company, experienced a significant surge in extended trading after announcing better-than-expected quarterly sales. In the second quarter, the company reported sales of $182.9 million, surpassing analysts’ average estimate of $176.51 million. This strong performance helped alleviate concerns about the impact of ChatGPT on Chegg’s business and bolstered investor confidence.

Chegg operates as a direct-to-consumer, online learning platform that offers study resources, tutoring services, and academic support to high school and college students. As the education sector rapidly evolves, Chegg has been able to adapt and thrive, reflecting its solid financial results. The company’s ability to meet the needs of students in an increasingly digital learning environment has contributed to its success.

Looking ahead, Chegg forecasts revenue of $151 million to $153 million for the third quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates of $152.37 million. This guidance further strengthens investor confidence in the company’s business model. The positive quarterly results have led to a significant market response, with the stock rallying 25% in after-hours trading.

Chegg’s successful performance not only highlights the growing demand for online educational services but also positions the company well to capitalize on emerging opportunities. As the education landscape continues to transform, Chegg is expected to maintain its momentum and continue meeting the needs of students in the digital age.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

