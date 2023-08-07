Chegg Partners with Scale AI to Develop Language Models for Personalized Learning

Chegg, Inc. has announced a partnership with Scale AI to create proprietary large language models (LLMs) for its personalized learning assistant. As a leading online learning company, Chegg aims to enhance the learning experience for students by combining generative AI with its high-quality content.

The new Chegg experience, scheduled to launch over the next two semesters, will feature a user-friendly conversational interface with personalized learning capabilities. Additionally, it will provide more in-depth content and the ability to automatically transform content into useful study tools, such as practice tests, study guides, and flashcards.

A recent survey conducted by Chegg revealed that students face various barriers that hinder their academic performance, including anxiety, exhaustion, depression, distraction, and surface learning. To address these issues and help students succeed, Chegg intends to leverage advancements in artificial intelligence.

Chegg’s President and CEO, Dan Rosensweig, believes that this partnership will expedite the delivery of the new Chegg experience and have a significant impact on reducing dropout rates and increasing student participation in higher education. A successful pilot program of the AI learning experience has already been tested by Chegg and Scale.

Scale AI, a company known for its expertise in harnessing the power of AI, is thrilled about the potential of AI to support students worldwide in their educational journeys. By collaborating with Chegg, Scale will develop unique LLMs specifically designed for education and utilize their extensive database of subject matter experts to enhance the learning process for students.

Chegg’s mission is to prioritize the needs of students and improve learning outcomes by offering products and services that support learners throughout their academic and professional development. On the other hand, Scale AI accelerates AI development within organizations by leveraging Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to build robust AI models.

Both Chegg and Scale AI are enthusiastic about collaborating to empower students and enhance the learning experience through the use of AI.