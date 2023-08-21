CoD Preorder Deals: Modern Warfare III and More

It’s that time of year again – CoD Preorder o’clock. Whether or not Modern Warfare III lives up to its predecessor is still uncertain. However, if you’re interested, here are the best deals you can find.

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a reborn universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. It features reimagined characters, a new fighting system, and game modes. You can get it at 25% off for A$99.95 on Amazon.

Starfield is a next-generation roleplaying game set in space, developed by the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Expect big things from this game. You can save 27% and get it for A$119.95 at Harvey Norman.

The Steam Deck from Valve promises an incredible gaming experience. It allows you to play modern games on the go, and it has excellent hardware and controls. You can save 32% and get it for A$1,173.00 on Kogan.

Forza Horizon 5 offers a deep and nuanced car experience for racing enthusiasts. It’s accessible to everyone and includes a variety of racing spectacles. You can get it now for A$299.90, saving 70%, at the Microsoft Store.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the latest installment in the popular series. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, it delivers the intense action you’d expect. You can find it at a 30% discount, priced at A$109.95 on JB Hi-Fi.

PlayStation Consoles are also on sale, with the Digital Edition priced at $649, the Disc Edition at $699 (a 13% discount), and the PlayStation 5 bundles with various games and accessories ranging from $879 to $904.

These deals were accurate up until yesterday, so make sure to check them out soon before they expire.

Remember, Adam Mathew is our Aussie deals expert who plays and covers a wide range of games, often on YouTube.