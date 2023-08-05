OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT to GPT-4 for Enhanced Performance

OpenAI recently announced on Twitter that they have upgraded ChatGPT to the latest version, GPT-4. ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a large-scale language model designed to facilitate conversational experiences.

Previously, ChatGPT was operating on the GPT-3.5 version, which placed it behind Microsoft’s Bing Chat. However, with the upgrade to GPT-4, ChatGPT aims to provide users with an advanced and improved chat experience.

One of the notable enhancements in ChatGPT’s latest version is its ability to offer relevant questions to users during a chat session. This feature enables more in-depth conversations and encourages user engagement.

Moreover, ChatGPT now remembers the previously selected model for Plus users, eliminating the need to constantly switch back to GPT-3.5. This improvement ensures a seamless experience for Plus users who have access to this feature.

Additionally, users of ChatGPT can now upload multiple files and request the AI model to analyze the data and generate insights across these files. Plus users also have access to the Code Interpreter Beta, further expanding the capabilities of ChatGPT.

In terms of user experience, ChatGPT now allows users to remain logged in for longer durations, eliminating the need to log out every two weeks. Upon logging in, users are greeted with a welcome page, providing a more personalized and user-friendly touch.

To enhance productivity, ChatGPT introduces keyboard shortcuts to streamline interactions. Users can now utilize shortcuts such as (Ctrl)+Shift+C to copy code blocks and (Ctrl)+/ to access a comprehensive list of shortcuts.

