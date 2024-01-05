ChatGPT App Working on Becoming an Android Assistant

ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, is reportedly working on becoming an Android assistant app. While Google Assistant is the default assistant on Android smartphones, third-party apps like Cortana and Alexa have also offered this functionality in the past. These apps can replace Google Assistant in certain gestures and interactions on the device, but access to Google Assistant is still available through alternative methods.

In the latest version of the ChatGPT app, an activity called “com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity” has been discovered. This activity triggers an overlay that suggests support for voice input, similar to Google Assistant. However, this functionality is not yet enabled by default and is still in an unfinished state.

Further exploration of the app’s code reveals that ChatGPT is actively working on allowing itself to be set as the default assistant app for Android. Code snippets include references to an XML file titled “assistant_interaction_service” and a tag labeled “supportsAssist.” However, there is still significant work required to make this feature fully functional.

It is worth noting that Microsoft recently removed support for Bing as a default assistant app when it launched its GPT-based LLM experience.

As for the availability and pricing of ChatGPT as an Android assistant app, details are currently unclear. OpenAI offers additional features in ChatGPT with a Plus subscription, and there are indications in the app’s code that suggest a Quick Settings tile for ChatGPT could be locked behind the Plus subscription. However, it is too early to confirm these details.

