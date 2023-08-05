ChatGPT Introduces Six New Features to Enhance User Experience

ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot, is rolling out six exciting new features to level up its user experience. OpenAI will be launching these improvements over the next week, with four available to all users and two exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

To help users get started more confidently, ChatGPT now provides “prompt examples” when beginning a new chat, easing the intimidation of a blank page. This addition, along with existing example prompts on the homepage, will facilitate a smoother initiation process.

Another addition is the introduction of “suggested replies.” After the chatbot answers a question, users will no longer be left with an empty message box. Instead, suggested replies will aid beginners and accelerate the prompt and response improvement process for seasoned users.

OpenAI is also extending the duration of user logins. Users will no longer be logged out every two weeks, resulting in a more welcoming landing page upon logging in. The exact duration of logins remains unclear, but this change aims to improve the overall user experience.

A notable addition is the inclusion of keyboard shortcuts, allowing users to save time. For instance, users can now ‘copy last response’ (⌘/Ctrl + Shift + C) and ‘toggle sidebar’ (⌘/Ctrl + Shift + C), among other shortcuts. The introduction of shortcuts is expected to enhance user efficiency.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers receive two exclusive perks. Firstly, they can now upload multiple files for analysis, enabling the chatbot to provide insights across various files. Additionally, subscribers will have the chatbot default to the advanced GPT-4 model, enriching their experience.

While these improvements may not be as groundbreaking as the shift to GPT-4 earlier this year, they do enhance ChatGPT’s appeal, especially to beginners who may have moved away from the chatbot after its initial hype. OpenAI continues to refine the AI capabilities of ChatGPT, making it more approachable and useful for everyone.