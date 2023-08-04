Updates to Enhance User Experience for ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the widely used generative AI language model, is receiving updates aimed at enhancing user experience. OpenAI’s Developer Advocate, Logan Kilpatrick, recently announced that users interacting with the AI will now have access to example prompts and automatically generated follow-up questions.

The addition of example prompts is intended to reduce the time users spend coming up with questions by providing pre-written prompts for experimentation. Users now have the option to choose from these prompts or write their own questions. This feature aims to streamline interactions with ChatGPT and make it easier for users to engage with the AI.

Additionally, ChatGPT will automatically generate follow-up questions. This feature is designed to reduce fatigue during interactions with the AI. Users can select from suggested questions that are formulated to be easily understood and answered by the AI.

Other updates include the integration of keyboard shortcuts, an extended login duration of over two weeks, and enhancements for ChatGPT Plus users. ChatGPT Plus users will now have the ability to upload multiple files in the Code Interpreter beta and initiate new chats with GPT-4 as the default option.

While these updates primarily focus on improving user experience, they do not directly address the decline in response accuracy observed between March and June of this year. It is worth noting that generative AI models, like ChatGPT, have faced criticism regarding potential copyright infringement issues, as they could be trained on copyrighted works without consent.

Despite these limitations and controversies, Kilpatrick believes that the new updates will greatly benefit ChatGPT users. However, at present, these features are not available in the free mode of GPT-3.5.